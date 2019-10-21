First Voter Of The Day Receives Certificate Of Appreciation By Election Commission

Shankar said that he was pleasantly surprised to receive the commendation from the poll panel.

All India | | Updated: October 21, 2019 09:04 IST
The first person to cast his vote today was reported from Manikpur polling station in Chitrakoot.


Chitrakoot: 

Uma Shankar, the first person to cast his vote on Monday morning at the Manikpur polling station in Chitrakoot, was given a certificate of appreciation by the Election Commission officials.

He said that though the campaign was mainly focused around the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, he had decided to cast his vote on issues concerning rural development and water woes in the region.



Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.
