Congress Goes To Top Court Over Election Body 'Inaction' On PM's Speeches

Elections 2019: The Congress accused PM Narendra Modi of violating the election code

The Congress today approached the Supreme Court against alleged "inaction" by the Election Commission in looking into alleged poll code violation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Congress parliamentarian Sushmita Dev requested the top court to direct the Election Commission to decide on complaints against PM Modi and Mr Shah within 24 hours.

In her petition, Ms Dev said PM Modi and Mr Shah used "hate speech" at rallies to polarise voters, and referred to the operations by the armed forces in their "political propaganda" despite the poll body's ban.

