PM Modi's Delhi Rally Will Be Last Nail In Opposition's Coffin: Vijay Goel

Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan will be the last nail in the coffin of the AAP and the Congress in Delhi, and that the BJP is expecting Muslim women and first-time voters to participate in it in large numbers.

He said the party chose Ramila Maidan for the prime minister's rally on Wednesday considering its political significance and that the public meeting would be the largest-ever in Delhi.

Large digital screens will be put up on the roadside. Arrangements have been made to ferry people from Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad for the rally, the senior Delhi BJP leader said.

The party has ensured enough number of ambulances, drinking water and route maps.

"I understand that after this rally, Congress and AAP candidates will find it difficult to save their deposits. This will be the last nail in the coffin of the opposition in Delhi," he said.

"In the run-up to the rally, we have held meetings in all of our 272 divisions in the city over the last 10 days. We have reached out to students, especially the first-time voters, traders and Muslim women, urging them to participate in the rally in greater numbers," Mr Goel said.

The seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

