NDA Lawmakers To Formally Elect PM Modi At Meeting Today: LIVE Updates

NDA Meet Live Updates: While the BJP has won 303 seats, the National Democratic Alliance has 352 members in the Lok Sabha.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 25, 2019 16:10 IST
Election results 2019: PM Modi is also expected to address the lawmakers. (File)

New Delhi: 

Newly-elected lawmakers of the BJP-led NDA will meet today to formally elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader, setting in motion the process of formation of the new government. The BJP said the meeting will take place in the Parliament's Central Hall at 5pm.

PM Modi is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind this evening around 8 pm and stake claim to form government. The council of ministers led by PM Modi submitted their resignation yesterday which was accepted by President Kovind, paving way for formation of new government.

PM Modi is also expected to address the lawmakers. With PM Modi already being announced as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance, the meeting is considered a mere formality. While the BJP has won 303 seats, the National Democratic Alliance has 352 members in the Lok Sabha.

Here are the LIVE updates on today's NDA meeting 


May 25, 2019
16:10 (IST)
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also landed in Delhi for the NDA meeting today

May 25, 2019
16:07 (IST)
Newly elected lawmakers and other leaders arrive for the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi 




May 25, 2019
15:37 (IST)
President Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect today on recommendation of the union cabinet, paving way for the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. PM Modi and his council of ministers submitted their resignation to the President  yesterday. 

