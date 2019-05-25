NDA Lawmakers To Formally Elect PM Modi At Meeting Today: LIVE Updates

Election results 2019: PM Modi is also expected to address the lawmakers. (File)

Newly-elected lawmakers of the BJP-led NDA will meet today to formally elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader, setting in motion the process of formation of the new government. The BJP said the meeting will take place in the Parliament's Central Hall at 5pm.

PM Modi is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind this evening around 8 pm and stake claim to form government. The council of ministers led by PM Modi submitted their resignation yesterday which was accepted by President Kovind, paving way for formation of new government.

PM Modi is also expected to address the lawmakers. With PM Modi already being announced as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance, the meeting is considered a mere formality. While the BJP has won 303 seats, the National Democratic Alliance has 352 members in the Lok Sabha.

Here are the LIVE updates on today's NDA meeting