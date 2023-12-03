"Faith In PM Modi's Guarantees": Ashwini Vaishnaw On BJP's Success In 3 States

Several other BJP leaders echoed Mr Vaishnaw's sentiments.

Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw today claimed that the BJP's performance in the assembly elections in three days is a testament to the people's belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantees".

Based on early vote counting results, the BJP appears poised to unseat the incumbent Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while retaining power in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking exclusively with NDTV. Mr Vaishnaw said, "Everyone across the country has faith in PM Modi's guarantees."

In the assembly elections, viewed as a prelude to the 2024 general elections, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh witnessed a head-to-head contest between the BJP and the Congress.

Telangana, on the other hand, saw a direct confrontation between the Congress and the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was seeking a third consecutive term.

While the BJP appeared to benefit from pro-incumbency sentiment in Madhya Pradesh, anti-incumbency factors seemed to undermine the Congress's prospects in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Several other BJP leaders echoed Mr Vaishnaw's sentiments. Union Minister and Rajasthan BJP poll in-charge Pralhad Joshi said, "People have reposed their faith in "Modi's guarantees."

"The election results show people accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee of delivering on guarantees," he added.

Over in Chhattisgarh, where BJP looks set to snatch power from Congress, former chief minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh said, "People have reposed their trust in Modi's guarantees."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan credited PM Modi's aggressive campaign ahead of the assembly election for the BJP's seemingly guaranteed victory in the state.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state is also in the heart of Modi ji. There is immense faith towards him. He held public meetings here and appealed to the people which has touched the people's hearts," Mr Chouhan said in Bhopal.

PM Modi has repeatedly used the phrase "Modi ki guarantee" in the run-up to the assembly elections to emphasise his unwavering commitment to fulfilling his promises.

