Early forecast at this time (12:00pm) from NDTV Election Desk. Updates will be shared here

Early forecast at this time (12:00 pm) from NDTV Election Desk. Updates will be shared here

Bengal

Trinamool 190+

BJP 90+

Assam

BJP 90+

Congress 35+

Kerala

LDF 90

UDF45

Tamil Nadu

DMK 140+

AIADMK 80+