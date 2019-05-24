Live Updates: Day After Poll Drubbing, Congress UP, Odisha Chiefs Resign From Party Posts

Election Results 2019: The Congress Working Committee, the top leadership body of the grand old party, will meet tomorrow at 11 am.

All India | Posted by | Updated: May 24, 2019 15:13 IST
Rahul Gandhi was defeated in Amethi by over 55,000 votes.(File photo)

New Delhi: 

In the wake of the Congress' poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, state party president Raj Babbar has sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi. Mr Babbar has taken responsibility for the party's drubbing in the state.

The Congress faced its second straight landslide defeat in the national election in the national polls yesterday, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP won 300 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats. Congress President Rahul Gandhi failed to retain even Amethi, a seat that has voted for the Gandhis for decades.

The Congress Working Committee, the top leadership body of the grand old party, will meet tomorrow at 11 am. Top leaders including former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh are expected to be attend the meet.

Here are the LIVE updates of Election Results 2019:


Election Results 2019: Congress has won 52 seats across the country

The Congress has won 52 seats across the country, while the BJP has scored its "teen sau paar (300-plus)" tally, bettering even its 2014 performance.

The party's Karnataka campaign manager H K Patil, and Odisha chief Niranjan Patnaik have also resigned.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to resign tomorrow at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body.

Rahul Gandhi, besides leading a dud election campaign that failed to win over voters, also lost his traditional constituency Amethi, the Gandhi family stronghold in Uttar Pradesh.
A day after the Congress's second straight defeat in the national election, resignations were flying. Three state chiefs including Raj Babbar, the Congress's Uttar Pradesh president, sent their resignations to their boss Rahul Gandhi on Friday over the party's abysmal performance.
