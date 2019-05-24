Live Updates: Day After Poll Drubbing, Congress UP, Odisha Chiefs Resign From Party Posts

In the wake of the Congress' poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, state party president Raj Babbar has sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi. Mr Babbar has taken responsibility for the party's drubbing in the state.
The Congress faced its second straight landslide defeat in the national election in the national polls yesterday, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP won 300 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats. Congress President Rahul Gandhi failed to retain even Amethi, a seat that has voted for the Gandhis for decades.
The Congress Working Committee, the top leadership body of the grand old party, will meet tomorrow at 11 am. Top leaders including former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh are expected to be attend the meet.
Here are the LIVE updates of Election Results 2019:
Yogendra Mishra, President of District Congress Committee- Amethi, resigns from the post taking responsibility for the defeat. #ElectionResults2019pic.twitter.com/cW2ScYjcDM- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 24, 2019
Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah: There is no threat to the government (state). #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/YXnPKuwSx0- ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019
Congratulations to all the winners of the Congress Party. You make us proud, keep the good fight going! pic.twitter.com/wMRJtTKRHY- Congress (@INCIndia) May 24, 2019
Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee President, HK Patil writes to party president Rahul Gandhi, states, 'It is time for all of us to introspect. I feel it my moral duty to own up the responsibility, hence, I submit my resignation from the post.' (file pic) pic.twitter.com/9Yw4yVdStM- ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019
Niranjan Patnaik, President, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee: I too had contested the election, party had given me a responsibility, I take the moral responsibility for this debacle and relinquish this job. I've communicated it to my AICC President. pic.twitter.com/r60PuNeSeW- ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019