Live Updates: Day After Poll Drubbing, Congress UP, Odisha Chiefs Resign From Party Posts

Rahul Gandhi was defeated in Amethi by over 55,000 votes.(File photo)

In the wake of the Congress' poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, state party president Raj Babbar has sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi. Mr Babbar has taken responsibility for the party's drubbing in the state.

The Congress faced its second straight landslide defeat in the national election in the national polls yesterday, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP won 300 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats. Congress President Rahul Gandhi failed to retain even Amethi, a seat that has voted for the Gandhis for decades.

The Congress Working Committee, the top leadership body of the grand old party, will meet tomorrow at 11 am. Top leaders including former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh are expected to be attend the meet.

