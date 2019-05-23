Election Results: Kangra Congress Candidate Says EVM Tampering Led To Defeat

Election results: The Kangra Congress MLA said his defeat in the assembly constituency was surprising

Kangra Congress candidate Pawan Kajal claimed on Thursday that "EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) tampering" was the reason behind his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Kangra Congress MLA contested against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Kishan Kapoor, who is the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the state.

Mr Kajal said his defeat even in his own assembly constituency was highly surprising.

He said victory or defeat was a common feature in any election but the huge gap of votes indicated "something fishy", suggesting that there was a possibility of tampering with the EVMs.

Nine other candidates are in the fray from Kangra besides Kishan Kapoor and Pawan Kajal. The counting of votes was still underway.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019