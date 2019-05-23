Election Result: BJP Dominates In Mumbai And Delhi, Set For Second Straight Lok Sabha Win

Election Results: BJP leader Gautam Gambhir is set for a massive win on his Lok Sabha polls debut

As it has in most other parts of the country in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP today is on course to sweep aside the Congress challenge in both Mumbai and Delhi and win all six and seven Lok Sabha seats, respectively, from the two regions in a repeat of its dominant performance in the 2014 polls.

Overall leads show the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get a clear majority by winning 349 seats; the BJP is set to get 300 on its own, which is better than the 282 it won in 2014.

The results from Mumbai serve to underline the Congress's woes in Maharashtra, a crucial state in Indian politics (it sends 48 lawmakers to the parliament, the most after Uttar Pradesh) that has Assembly polls coming up later this year.

The Congress campaign in Mumbai was headlined by state chief Milind Deora and popular Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar.

Mr Deora, who was pitted against sitting parliamentarian Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai South received ringing endorsements from two of the country's most prominent businessmen - Mukesh Ambani and Uday Kotak.

Meanwhile, Ms Matondkar, who was nominated to face sitting lawmaker Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North, mounted a spirited campaign despite this being her first election experience, targeting Prime Minister Narenda Modi over his "56-inch chest" and the controversial biopic starring fellow actor Vivek Oberoi.

However, neither has been able to translate that into wins on counting day; Mr Deora trails sitting parliamentarian Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena by over one lakh votes and Ms Matondkar is set to lose by over 4.5 lakh votes.

Other high-profile winners and losers from Mumbai include Poonam Mahajan (against Priya Dutt), Gajanan Kirtikar (against Sanjay Nirupam), Rahul Shewale (against Eknath Gaikwad) and Manoj Kotak (against Sanjay Dina Patil).

In Delhi the BJP looks set to swat aside challenges from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, with former cricketer Gautam Gambhir arguably the highest-profile face.

The Indian cricket star, who only joined politics (and the BJP) in March, and rival Atishi were caught in a bitter war of words during campaigning, with the AAP leader accusing Mr Gambhir of circulating a derogatory pamphlet with shocking sexist comments.

Mr Gambhir and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also traded barbs and, eventually, legal notices alleging defamation.

As of 5.45 pm, AAP's Atishi is third with only two lakh votes compared to 2.92 lakh for Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and over 6.5 lakh for Mr Gambhir.

Across other seats in the capital, BJP leaders Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk), Meenakshi Lekhi (New Delhi), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Hans Raj Hans (North West Delhi), Ramesh Bidhuri (South Delhi) and Parvesh Sahib Singh (West Delhi) are all leading by over two lakh votes each, marking a statement win for the party.

With the BJP set for a landslide victory in the national elections, PM Modi thanked the nation in a tweet and praised party workers for their "determination, perseverance and hardwork". The PM said that "together we will build a strong and inclusive India".

