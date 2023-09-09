Election Commission Will Make Right Decision About Party: NCP Rebel Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar led a shock rebellion against his party in June (File/PTI)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the rebel faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said the Election Commission of India (ECI) will make the right decision about the NCP.

Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra in July, leading to a split in the party that was founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999. Ajit Pawar later moved the ECI to stake claim to the party and its symbol.

The faction led by Sharad Pawar recently submitted its response to the poll panel over a petition filed by the Ajit Pawar group, in which it claimed that there was no dispute in the party, except that a few mischievous individuals defected for their personal ambitions.

When asked about the rival faction's response, Ajit Pawar said, "I will speak about our stand at the rally in Kolhapur tomorrow. While both factions of the NCP have issued notices against each other, I think the Election Commission will make the right decision."

On the Marathas' demand for reservation, he said, "We are working on the issue. A decision on providing quota to the community will be made by the court. We are trying to convince activist Manoj Jarange (to end his hunger strike), but are failing."

The Maratha quota issue returned to centre stage when the police baton-charged a violent mob at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district last week after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Mr Jarange to a hospital. His hunger strike entered the 12th day today.