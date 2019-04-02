Election Commission Orders Transfer Of Jharkhand Cop Accused Of Poll Interference

Last year, several cases were registered against Mr Gupta.

The Election Commission on Monday ordered transfer of a senior Jharkhand police officer, earlier accused of interfering in elections, and said that he be attached to the state resident commissioner in the national capital.

In a letter to the Jharkhand chief electoral officer, the poll body said Anurag Gupta is holding the post of of ADG, Special Branch in the state, a position considered as a "sensitive assignment" for the purpose of conduct of elections.

The EC said that Mr Gupta should report to the Resident Commissioner, Jharkhand, at Delhi by Tuesday afternoon.

The poll panel also made it clear that the IPS officer should not be allowed any leave and given duty which entails visit to Jharkhand till the completion of the election process.

Last year, cases were registered against Mr Gupta in matters relating to "interference in elections, misuse of official position and breach of conduct/service rules."

The state will have Lok Sabha elections in four phases, with the first phase on April 29.

