Election Commission On UP Polls, Covid Situation: Highlights

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra told the media today that all parties, including the ruling BJP, prime challenger Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party, among others, have said that the elections must be held.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

The Election Commission of media briefs on COVID-19 situation, after visiting Uttar Pradesh and holding meeting with district and division level officials to review the preparations for the next year's state assembly elections.

Here are the highlights of address:

  • Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all COVID-19 protocols.
  • VVPATs to be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in election process.
  • 61% voter turnout was recorded in 2017 UP assembly elections. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, voter turnout in UP was 59%. It a matter of worry why voting percentage is less in the state where there is high political awareness among people.
  • Voting time for Uttar Pradesh Elections will be extended by an hour to ensure social distancing.
  • Voting during Assembly elections will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling.

