Election Commission On UP Polls, Covid Situation: Highlights

New Delhi:
The Election Commission of media briefs on COVID-19 situation, after visiting Uttar Pradesh and holding meeting with district and division level officials to review the preparations for the next year's state assembly elections.
Here are the highlights of address:
- Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all COVID-19 protocols.
- VVPATs to be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in election process.
- 61% voter turnout was recorded in 2017 UP assembly elections. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, voter turnout in UP was 59%. It a matter of worry why voting percentage is less in the state where there is high political awareness among people.
- Voting time for Uttar Pradesh Elections will be extended by an hour to ensure social distancing.
- Voting during Assembly elections will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling.