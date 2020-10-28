Election Commission Issues Notice To BJP's Imarti Devi

Imarti Devi is a BJP candidate in Madhya Pradesh (File)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a notice to BJP's Imarti Devi, asking her to explain her stand within 48 hours for calling an unnamed political rival "insane".

Imarti Devi is a BJP candidate in Madhya Pradesh. She made headlines after Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath called her an "item".

"He is a Bengali man, who came here to become the chief minister. He doesn't know how to talk. He went 'insane' after he was removed from the chief minister's seat. Nothing can be said about him. He has gone berserk," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by ECI.

Meanwhile, ECI has also served notice to Kamal Nath and asked him to "explain" his stand on the statement made by him.

Later, after receiving Kamal Nath's explanation, ECI asked him that while making public utterances he should not use any such (item remark) word or statement.

The model code of conduct is in force in Madhya Pradesh since September 29.