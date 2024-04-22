Election Commission Holds Meeting To 'Mitigate Risks' Due To Heatwave

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar chairing the meet

With forecast of above-normal temperatures and heat waves in parts of the country, the Election Commission held a meeting on Monday with different stakeholders, including officials of the weather office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu chaired the meeting.

The meeting discussed measures to mitigate risk due to heatwaves during the Lok Sabha polls. Six more phases of the seven- phased exercise are yet to be held in the country.

"In view of forecast of above normal temperatures & heat waves in parts of the country, Commission is holding a meeting with different stakeholders this morning. The meeting is discussing measures to mitigate risk," the spokesperson of the poll body posted on X," adding that the meeting was attended by officers from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of the Home Affairs.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature exceeds 6.4 notches.

"IMD is in continuous touch with the Election Commission of India. Along with seasonal forecasts, we are doing monthly, week-wise and everyday forecasts and giving them forecasts about heat waves, and humidity levels. We are providing the ECI, inputs and forecasts about the places where elections are going to be held in different phases," Director General of Meteorology of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

On April 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting to review preparedness for the ensuing heat wave season.

The weather office IMD had issued an updated Seasonal Outlook for the hot weather season (April to June) 2024, in which it said, above Normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, especially with high probability over central India and western peninsular India.

The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases.

