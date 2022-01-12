Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Sharad Pawar's Party Joins Forces With Akhilesh Yadav In UP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said his party would contest the state elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance. He also said 13 members of the Legislative Assembly in Uttar Pradesh will be joining the Samajwadi Party.
Talking to reporters, Mr Pawar said people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for parivartan (change) in the northern state, adding it will happen.
In a big jolt to the BJP and Yogi Adityanath just before the Uttar Pradesh election, senior leader Swami Prasad Maurya Tuesday quit as minister and joined rival Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav. Moments after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter, another MLA, Roshan Lal Verma, announced his resignation.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati will not contest the upcoming assembly election in the state, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader said.
"Former Chief Minister Mayawati and I will not contest the Assembly elections," BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra said.
Here are the Live updates on Assembly Election 2022:
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the state's people consider his party as an alternative to the BJP and in this assembly polls, they will wipe out the saffron party.
He also alleged that the BJP has betrayed farmers and youths, while prices of diesel, petrol and fertilisers have increased manifold during its regime.
The number of registered unrecognised political parties increased more than twice between 2010 and 2021 and disproportionately during the year of parliamentary elections, poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.
Either newly registered parties or those which have not secured enough percentage of votes in assembly or general elections to become a state party, or those which have never contested elections since being registered are considered unrecognised parties.