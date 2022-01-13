Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi Names Mother Of 2017 Unnao Rape Victim As Congress Candidate

Assembly Election: Polls in all 5 states will be held amid a massive surge in Covid cases (File)

The Congress has fielded the mother of 2017 Unnao rape victim as its candidate for next month's assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Asha Singh, the Unnao victim's mother, was among those who were named in the list released by the party today.

"Our list sends a new message that if you have been a victim of harassment and torture, the Congress will support you," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as she released the list.

The high-profile exits of two ministers and four MLAs from the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, less than 30 days before an Assembly election, were followed a day later by three lawmakers - two from the Samajwadi Party and one from the Congress - moving the other way.

Swami Prasad Maurya, whose resignation from Yogi Adityanath's cabinet has set off a flurry of exits, Wednesday said he "hasn't quit the BJP or joined the Samajwadi Party" yet.

"I have only quit as a minister. I will quit the BJP soon. For now, I am not joining the Samajwadi Party," Swami Prasad Maurya told NDTV, teasing a big reveal on Friday.

"I have rejected the BJP...there is no question of going back," he qualified in the same breath.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

Here are the Live updates on Assembly Election 2022:

Jan 13, 2022 12:02 (IST) PM Chairs BJP's First UP Election Meeting In Delhi, Joins Meet Virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee ahead of the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh next month. The PM joined the meeting - being held at the party's headquarters in Delhi - online, after 42 staff members tested positive for Covid yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee ahead of the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh next month. The PM joined the meeting - being held at the party's headquarters in Delhi - online, after 42 staff members tested positive for Covid yesterday. Apart from the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, both of whom have also tested positive for Covid, also joined virtually.

Jan 13, 2022 11:25 (IST) Poll Body Notice To AAP For Breaching Model Code During Door-To-Door Campaigning

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Wednesday issued a notice to the AAP for allegedly violating the model code of conduct as its leaders and workers approached people in groups of more than five for door-to-door campaigning. The Election Commission of India (ECI) Wednesday issued a notice to the AAP for allegedly violating the model code of conduct as its leaders and workers approached people in groups of more than five for door-to-door campaigning. The poll panel issued the notice shortly after the Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched the door-to-door campaigning from the Kharar assembly segment.