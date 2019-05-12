Election 2019: 'My Report Card Before You, I Ensured Welfare Scheme', Says PM Modi In UP

Kushinagar will go to polls in the seventh and the final phase of the general elections next Sunday

As campaigning for the general elections entered its final phase today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed his report card before the people at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh and said he ensured welfare schemes when he got a chance to serve the people. The opposition, however, ensured their own welfare, the PM said.

"When I got a chance to serve you, I gave you free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh but they (opposition) indulged in an ambulance scam. I gave electricity to the poor but they are responsible for a scam in the power and coal sector. I also ensured free gas connection to seven crore poor women. I got houses built for 1.5 crore people but when the opposition parties were in power, they built bungalows for themselves," the PM said in Kushinagar today.

PM Modi said neither his family nor he had ever misused his post. "I held the post of chief minister of Gujarat for a long time and the post of prime minister has been given by you. But neither I nor my family ever misused the post or the power. I have been CM for a longer time when compared to the combined stint of "bua" (Mayawati) and "babua" (Akhilesh Yadav)," he said.

"The post of power was used to serve the poor and work for their welfare and interest. Those who are demanding my caste certificate, they have accumulated wealth and property for themselves when they were in power. I have been the CM of Gujarat and prime minister for five years and my record is an open book, which is in front of the entire country," he said.

PM Modi also said that his government had fought a direct fight against terrorism and the country was voting on this issue.

"Those who terrorised the country are, today, living under the shadow of fear. India's voice is being heard across the world and people are voting on this issue," he said.

Predicting the defeat of opposition parties, the PM said people were voting for an honest government. "Opposition parties will fall flat in polls. This is because people are voting for an effective and honest government," he said.

