Partial Repoll In Arunachal; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Campaign In Bihar; Priyanka Gandhi, Smriti Irani In Kerala: Live Updates

The poll body had announced re-polling in Arunachal Pradesh after glitches were reported in EVMs. (FILE)

More than a week after voting was held in Arunachal Pradesh in the first phase of national elections, re-polling is being held in 19 polling stations in the state between 6 am to 2 pm. The Election Commission had announced re-polling after glitches were reported in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Raising the poll pitch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Buniaydpur town of northern West Bengal's South Dinajpur. This will be PM Modi's fifth visit to the state this year, and the seventh public meeting in Bengal in around two and a half months, according to news agency IANS. After Bengal, PM Modi will visit Bihar to address three rallies in 1200 Araria, Etah and Aonla. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also be in Bihar today to hold a public meeting in Supaul. He will later head to Chhattisgarh to hold election rallies. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will visit Kerala's Wayanad today from where Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the live updates from polling in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi's campaigns in Bihar and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Smriti Irani's visit to Kerala: