Partial Repoll In Arunachal; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Campaign In Bihar; Priyanka Gandhi, Smriti Irani In Kerala: Live Updates

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: More than a week after voting was held in Arunachal Pradesh in the first phase of national elections, re-polling is being held in 19 polling stations in the state between 6 am to 2 pm.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 20, 2019 07:19 IST
The poll body had announced re-polling in Arunachal Pradesh after glitches were reported in EVMs. (FILE)

More than a week after voting was held in Arunachal Pradesh in the first phase of national elections, re-polling is being held in 19 polling stations in the state between 6 am to 2 pm. The Election Commission had announced re-polling after glitches were reported in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Raising the poll pitch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Buniaydpur town of northern West Bengal's South Dinajpur. This will be PM Modi's fifth visit to the state this year, and the seventh public meeting in Bengal in around two and a half months, according to news agency IANS. After Bengal, PM Modi will visit Bihar to address three rallies in 1200 Araria, Etah and Aonla. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also be in Bihar today to hold a public meeting in Supaul. He will later head to Chhattisgarh to hold election rallies. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will visit Kerala's Wayanad today from where Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the live updates from polling in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi's campaigns in Bihar and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Smriti Irani's visit to Kerala:


Apr 20, 2019
07:19 (IST)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has a public meeting at Manathanvady, news agency IANS reported. Later she will attend a farmers rally and then go to Malappuram district, where there are two Assembly constituencies that are part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is the BJP candidate against Rahul Gandhi at his other seat in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will also arrive in Wayanad today and will hold a roadshow.
Apr 20, 2019
07:14 (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Bihar's Supaul. He will also address two election rallies in Chhattisgarh in Bilaspur district and at Bhilai town in Durg district. This will be Mr Gandhi's first poll campaign tour in the state after the announcement of Lok Sabha election schedule. He did not campaign for the first and second phases of poll in Chhattisgarh.
Apr 20, 2019
07:07 (IST)
PM Modi will campaign in West Bengal's Buniaydpur today. It would be his fifth visit to the state this year, and the seventh public meeting in Bengal in around two and a half months. PM Modi would also be possibly the first Prime Minister to visit the municipal town, according to news agency IANS, about 400 kilometers north of Kolkata, and part of the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. PM Modi will also address public rallies in Bihar's Araria and Etah and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

