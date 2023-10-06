Elderly Woman's House Robbed In Rajasthan. Grandson Was Key Conspirator

The robbery was captured on CCTV and the police analysed the footage.

The police in Rajasthan's Bhilwara has arrested a man who planned a robbery at his grandmother's house. The incident took place on Wednesday (October 4) when a group of robbers barged into the home of the elderly woman in Bhimganj area and carried out the loot. Their entry and exit were captured by a CCTV installed in the area. The woman approached the police and said in her complaint that the robbers stuffed her mouth with clothes so that she doesn't scream.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh Pandey said that Banu Mansuri said in her complaint that the robbers fled with cash, and gold and silver jewellery. The exact amount of the theft is not known.

There were four men who came to the home, according to the woman's complaint. The police said the men have been arrested and their names are: Mohammad Aftab, Suraj Salwi, Adil Khan and Mohammad Riyaz.

The cops further said that Aftab was the key conspirator who planned this robbery along with his friends.

The police have launched an investigation and are analysing the CCTV footage for more details.

This comes days after a sensational robbery at a jewellery store in south Delhi's Jangpura in which a thief pillaged ornaments worth Rs 25 crore.

A lone man, Lokesh Srivas, from Chhattisgarh, orchestrated and pulled off the robbery - the biggest jewellery heist in Delhi's recent history.

According to the police, the tools he used were procured from various localities of Delhi. A hammer was bought for Rs 100 from Chandni Chowk and a disc cutter worth Rs 1,300 from GB Road. Screwdrivers and pliers were brought from his home.