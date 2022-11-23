Elderly Woman Jumps From 22nd Floor In Greater Noida

The woman was pursuing her PhD. (Representational)

A 68-year-old woman, battling depression, died by suicide on Wednesday after she allegedly jumped from her 22nd-floor apartment in Greater Noida (West), police said.

The woman, who was from Kolkata, lived with her daughter and son-in-law, who work in a multinational bank, the police said.

A police official said they were alerted around 2.30 am that a woman living in Cherry County society has died after jumping from the 22nd-floor apartment.

"A police team reached the spot and took the body under custody. It was sent for autopsy and later handed over to the family," the official from the local Bisrakh police station said.

"The police also questioned the daughter and son-in-law of the woman who said they were fast asleep in another room when the incident took place," the official said.

A purported suicide note was found in the woman's room which mentioned that she was battling depression for a long time and hence wanted to end her life, the police official said.

The suicide case comes a day after a 35-year-old woman ended her life in Supertech Eco Village-3 society in Greater Noida (West).

The woman, who was pursuing PhD and was married to a media house employee, had jumped off the balcony of their 16th-floor apartment, some hours after an argument between them, according to police.

Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers, like parents or spouses or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)