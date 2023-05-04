Elderly Woman Beaten Up For Defecating In Public In Maharashtra: Police

No arrest has been made in the case. (Representational)

A 67-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her neighbour for defecating in the open in Manor area of Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The woman is old and ailing and, therefore, defecated near her house, which was seen by the accused, who assaulted her with a stick on April 28, the Manor police station official said.

No arrest has been made in the case registered on the complaint of one of the elderly woman's family, he added.

