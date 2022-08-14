Eknath Shinde Announces Cabinet Portfolios: Who Gets What

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today allocated portfolios in his cabinet, five days after 18 ministers took oath. While the chief minister kept urban development and 11 other ministries with him, the crucial home department was given to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mr Fadnavis will also handle Finance and Planning, another key department.

Here is the full list of portfolios allocated in the Maharashtra government today:

Mr Shinde's cabinet expansion was sealed earlier this week, 41 days after he was sworn in, displacing Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr Thackeray was forced to quit as Chief Minister after Mr Shinde, a senior leader from his party, the Shiv Sena, instigated a huge revolt in partnership with the BJP. Eknath Shinde was rewarded by the BJP with the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.