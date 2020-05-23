Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Amid COVID-19, A Different Jumat-ul-Vida For Delhi This Year

Eid al Fitr in 2020: Only a few offered Namaz at Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid this year.

It was a different Jumat-ul-Vida (last day of Ramzan) for Delhi's Jama Masjid this time, as unlike every year, only a few offered Namaz at the iconic mosque adhering to the social distancing norms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"A large number of people wanted to offer prayers today but we told them they should do so from their homes. Only the staff of the mosque and a few members of the family offered prayers here," Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid said.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown have also resulted in lesser crowds at the markets.

The vegetable and fruit market of the neighbouring Daryaganj area, which used to be a jam-packed site during this time of the year, is relatively silent, with few people turning up.

Unlike each year, the market lacks the sheen this Eid with no bustle and people cautious about venturing out.

Salim, who has been selling cheese and curd in the market for the last 35 years, told ANI, "I have never seen such an Eid. There is an atmosphere of fear in the minds of people."

Haseen Malik, another fruit seller, said that there was hardly any excitement for the festival this year.

"During the month of Ramadan, most people relish fruits such as musk melon, sweet lemon and watermelon so there is some demand for it. But there is no excitement for Eid this year. The sale has been at an all-time low because of the lockdown," he told news agency ANI.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr, will be celebrated on May 25 in India.

Considered one of the biggest festival among the Muslim community, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan - a month of fasting and prayer.