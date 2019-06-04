Eid al Fitr in 2019: May the festival of Eid bring a lot of joy in your life.

The much-awaited Eid festival is here. Eid is being celebrated in Gulf countries - UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain today. Every year, the dates of Ramadan and Eid change according to the Muslim calendar which is based on the phases of the moon. The month-long Ramadan fasting ends with the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky. Eid ul fitr is on June 5, tomorrow in India, depending on the moon sighting. To send advance wishes, and wishes to your friends and families overseas, we have compiled some messages, photos, images, quotes. Eid Mubarak.

Eid ul Fitr 2019: Eid Mubarak Shayari, Images, Quotes For Advance Wish

When my arms can't reach people close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers. Have a joyful Eid.

May Allah's blessings be always with you. Eid al Fitr Mubarak.

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your sins and ease your suffering. Eid Mubarak.

Warm greetings and Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this Eid al fitr, the almighty shower his blessings on each one of us.

Eid messages you can send to your loved ones.

Eid Mubarak - May God send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart and filled your life with a lot of happiness. Eid Mubarak.

Eid ka tyohaar aaya hai,

Khushiyan apne sang laya hai,

Khuda ne duniya ko mehkaya hai,

Dekho phir se Eid ka tyohar aaya hai.

Eid Mubarak!.

May Allah fulfill your all dreams, hopes and desires. May you have a great year ahead. Eid Mubarak.

Accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget all the pains. They were meant to teach you. Have a blessed Eid.

Eid Mubarak. May your homes and hearts be filled with joyful spirit of Eid. Laugh, Live, Love.

May thsi Eid bring sweet suprises in your life. Eid Mubarak, my sweet and special friend.