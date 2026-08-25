Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations In Bengaluru: Traffic Restrictions And Diversions In Place. Check Details

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, is being celebrated across the country on Wednesday (Aug 26). Keeping in mind the numerous celebratory processions that will be taken out to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad, traffic diversions and restrictions will remain in effect in several parts of Bengaluru.

Members of the Muslim community are expected to arrive at the YMCA Ground on Nrupatunga Road between noon and 11 pm. The police have identified several corridors, including JC Road, KG Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Kasturba Road, Mallya Hospital Road, RT Nagar Main Road, Dinnur Main Road, Jayamahal Road, Nagawara Main Road, Tannery Main Road and Haines Road-Miller's Road, where congestion is likely.

Vehicles travelling from Mysuru Road towards Majestic would be diverted through Nayandahalli Junction, Nagarabhavi Circle, Madduramma Temple, Chandra Layout Junction, R.P.C. Layout Junction, West of Chord Road, Vijayanagar Metro Station, Toll Gate Junction, Prasanna Junction, Hunasemara Junction, Lulu Mall, Okalipuram Junction, and Khode Junction before proceeding towards Majestic.

Commuters travelling from Mysuru Road can proceed via Vijayanagar and Magadi Road towards Majestic or KR Market to reach west of Chord Road. Meanwhile, diversions will be placed around Market Circle, Town Hall, KR Road and SJP Road as the procession progresses.

Heavy goods vehicles will also face restrictions on entry on select routes from noon to 11 pm. Parking is expected to be prohibited in certain stretches, which include Queen's Road and part of Cubbon Park.

Also Read | Employee Claims 2-To-10 Is 'Way Better' Than 9-To-5 Shift, Triggers Debate: 'You Are More Productive'

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

The day holds deep spiritual importance for Muslims worldwide, as they honour the life and teachings of the Prophet, who passed away on the same date.

Falling on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi serves as a time for reflection on the Prophet's guidance on compassion, justice, and kindness. Prophet Muhammad, born in Mecca around 570 CE, is revered for his messages of love and equality, which continue to inspire millions today.