Eid 2018: When Is Eid-ul-Fitr? Date, Moon Sighting, Other FAQs Answered

Eid 2018: Eid-Ul-Fitr depend upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid-ul-Fitr, w hich marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine. People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival that spreads the message of brotherhood and communal amity. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across India on June 16. In Kerala, however, it would be observed on June 15, Friday.On Eid, people wear new clothes and visit holy shrines to seek blessings of the divine. The festival is marked with feasts and the meeting of families, relatives and friends, where they exchange greetings and gifts with each other.The date and time of Eid differ in various countries, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

The astronomical new moon occurs at 1:12 am on June 14 and thus, the first visible crescent will occur on June 15, marking Eid-ul-Fitr the next day.



When is Eid al Fitr in other countries?

While Australia and New Zealand will ring in the festival on Saturday, Singapore and Malaysia are observing it on Friday. Eid-ul-Fitr is also being celebrated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates Friday.

How is Eid celebrated?

