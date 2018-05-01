'Education Key To Change': 15 From Jammu And Kashmir Crack IAS Exam

All India Civil Services exams results were declared on April 28.
"I'm feeling very lucky that so many people are coming together to celebrate my success," said Abhishek, who got 69th rank in the exam.
"My father was my source of inspiration. From my childhood he has taught me that if you want to change anything, it's only through education you can make a change. That's the motto I followed and kept myself motivated," said Haseeb, who said that it was quite a challenge to focus on studies amid unrest in the state. In a message to many such youngsters, who aspire to be successful like him, he just has one advice - only education can bring about a change.
Appearing for civil services has become a new trend in the state ever since Shah Faesal topped IAS in 2009. Since then more than 70 young men and women have cracked civil service exams from the Jammu and Kashmir.