"Education Key To Change": 15 From Jammu And Kashmir Crack IAS Exam All India Civil Services exams results were declared on April 28.

Share EMAIL PRINT Abhishek Sharma from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar has cracked All India Civil Services exam Srinagar: In the remote and hilly area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, there are celebrations after Abhishek Sharma cracked All India Civil Services exam. It's a moment of joy for everyone in the small town, where people are dancing, singing and garlanding the 25-year-old. 15 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have cleared the exam this time, the highest in last eight years.



"I'm feeling very lucky that so many people are coming together to celebrate my success," said Abhishek, who got 69th rank in the exam.



Similar celebrations were witnessed at Fazlul Haseeb Peer's home in Srinagar's uptown area. The 25-year-old, who ranked 36 in IAS exam, has been trying to make it to the coveted service for the last three years.



"My father was my source of inspiration. From my childhood he has taught me that if you want to change anything, it's only through education you can make a change. That's the motto I followed and kept myself motivated," said Haseeb, who said that it was quite a challenge to focus on studies amid unrest in the state. In a message to many such youngsters, who aspire to be successful like him, he just has one advice - only education can bring about a change.

Appearing for civil services has become a new trend in the state ever since Shah Faesal topped IAS in 2009. Since then more than 70 young men and women have cracked civil service exams from the Jammu and Kashmir.



