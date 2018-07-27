"Education First": Marriage Proposals After PM Autograph For Bengal Woman

Rita Mudi was among the injured after a portion of a marquee had collapsed during PM's rally in Midnapore

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: July 27, 2018 21:49 IST
Rita Mudi is a second year student at Bankura Christian College.

Ranibandh, West Bengal: 

A visit to the hospital and an autograph by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned a West Bengal student into a famous personality in her district.

Rita Mudi was among the injured after a portion of a marquee had collapsed during PM's rally in Midnapore. She was rushed to the hospital where PM Modi met her when he was visiting the injured.

Though in pain, she was happy to see the prime minister and made a request. PM Modi handed her a piece of paper which had his autograph and parmatama sukhi rakhe (May God keep you happy) written on it.

A picture shared by the BJP's IT chief Amit Malviya showed 19-year-old Rita Mudi lying on the hospital bed. "Look at the adulation for PM Modi. The lady meets first in the hospital asks PM for an autograph while hardly being able to speak. Needless to say, PM happily obliged," Mr Malviya tweeted.

The family became popular in Ranibandh area and marriage proposals started trickling in for Ms Mudi, a second year student at Bankura Christian College.

PM Modi had written parmatama sukhi rakhe (May God keep you happy) on a piece of paper.

"After getting his autograph many people came to take selfie with us, they told we have become celebrities and some marriage proposals also came from nearby districts. But I am not taking them seriously as marriage has to wait. I will first complete my studies and then think about it," said Rita Mudi.

Her sister Anita Mudi, a first year student of Saradamoni college, is also getting similar proposals which are returned with "education first".

Several people were injured at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal as a portion of the marquee collapsed on the crowd in the middle of his speech. PM Modi stopped his speech to urge people to be safe and ordered his security personnel to take care of those injured.

(With inputs from ANI)

