Edelweiss CEO's 'Power Of Nari In A Sari' Wins Internet

Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), took to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about the many notable women who were part of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission and made a major contribution towards putting India on the Moon. In her post, Gupta also sought to break the stigma that women in sarees are "behenji"-- a term to denote a woman who is not sophisticated or modern.

In a tweet, Mrs Gupta wrote, "For years, we believed a woman in a sari was a "behenji" limited to the kitchen. When in fact there is no woman more modern than her ... she can run India's largest banks, create billion-dollar companies, run the country's finances... and yes land us on the moon. Never underestimate the power of a nari in a sari!"

Mrs Gupta shared the tweet along with a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciating the contribution of ISRO's women scientists to Indian science.

Posted on August 29, the post has accumulated nearly 2 lakh views on Twitter with an array of comments.

A user commented that women's achievements should be celebrated irrespective of what they wear. Mrs Gupta responded to this tweet and wrote, "I speak about it because unfortunately women are tremendously judged for the way they look and what they wear. Men are not. My point is a woman's being modern or progressive is not linked to wearing Western clothes or speaking a certain language. That's it."

Another user wrote, "And even when she is in the kitchen, she is landing well-raised humans on earth. Not a mean task anyways!"

"Been called 'behenji' many times for my love of wearing Indian wear right through my teenagers. As if wearing jeans made girls intelligent. Rocket scientists and housewives both are accomplished women who prefer sarees. Never sorry for a saree," the third user wrote.

"Very True... Women who can manage their family successfully can manage and run any organisation or country. It doesn't really matter what she wears," the fourth user wrote.

