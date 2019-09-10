Economy Falling Into 'Deep Abyss Of Recession', Claims Priyanka Gandhi

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the government over the economic slowdown

Hitting out at the Modi government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said today that the economy is falling into a "deep abyss" of recession and asked when will the current dispensation "open its eyes".

Her remarks come amid opposition's criticism of the government after growth in the last quarter slipped to 5 per cent.

"The economy is falling into a deep abyss of recession. The sword is hanging on the livelihood of lakhs of Indians," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

अर्थव्यवस्था मंदी की गहरी खाई में गिरती ही जा रही है। लाखों हिंदुस्तानियों की आजीविका पर तलवार लटक रही है।



ऑटो सेक्टर और ट्रक सेक्टर में गिरावट प्रोडक्शन-ट्रांसपोर्टेशन में निगेटिव ग्रोथ और बाजार के टूटते भरोसे का चिन्ह है।



सरकार कब अपनी आँखें खोलेगी? https://t.co/9zaGPJxslu - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 10, 2019

The decline in the auto sector and the truck sector is a sign of negative growth in production-transportation and the declining confidence of the market, she claimed.

When will the government open its eyes, the Congress general secretary asked.



