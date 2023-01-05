Earthquake Tremors For Second Time In Delhi In 5 Days

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and its neighbouring areas for the second time in a week when a magnitude 5.9 quake struck Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

The quake was at a depth of 200 kms below the earth's surface. The tremors were felt at around 8 pm.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.