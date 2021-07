An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was reported near Bikaner in Rajasthan. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was reported near Bikaner in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 343 km west-northwest (WNW) of Bikaner, Rajasthan, the agency said.

The earthquake struck at 5:24 AM IST at a depth of 110 km from the surface.