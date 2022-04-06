Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Earthquake epicentre was 63 km NE of Campbell Bay, said National Center for Seismology (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was reported near Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar island on Wednesday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 63 km northeast (NE) of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 6:07 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.