Tremors In Delhi, Parts Of North India As 6.3 Earthquake Hits Afghanistan

Earthquake in Delhi today: Tremors were felt for many seconds (Representational photo)

Tremors were felt in several parts of North India, including the national capital New Delhi and its adjoining areas after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in the Hindukush region in Afghanistan this evening.

The earthquake, that originated in Afghanistan, struck at 5:09 pm.

The tremors were felt for nearly a minute in Delhi.

In NDTV's TV studio, lights could be seen shaking for a few seconds due to the tremors.

Many ran outside their homes and offices in the national capital as well. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the earthquake.

Such was the intensity of the tremors that ceiling fans and chandeliers were seen wildly swinging in videos posted on Twitter.

Many reported feeling the tremors in Delhi's neighbouring Gurgaon and Noida and Rajasthan's capital Jaipur.

More details are awaited.