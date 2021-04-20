Earth Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance And Activities Of Earth Day

Earth Day 2021: April 22 is observed as Earth Day every year

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year. Earth Day gains significance with each passing year as the global climate crisis worsens. Earth Daybrings millions of peopple together as it gives an opportunity for all stakeholders to create awareness and work together on critical issues like global warming, pollution and the vanishing forest cover among others. This year, the earthday.org calls on everyone to "be apart of the change". In 1990, Earth Day became an ''environmental movement, working with more than 75,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for our planet''.

Earth Day 2021 theme

Restore Our Earth is the theme for Earth Day 2021. The theme - Restore Our Earth - ''focuses on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world's ecosystems. In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation are the only way to address climate change.''

Earth Day 2021: Know the significance

Earth Day is maked on April 22 since 1970. This year, there is a three-day event covering all aspects of climate action, from April 20 to 22. This year, amid the pandemic, a host of environmental issues are being prioritized. According to the earthday.org, the topics that will take centrestage at the digital event on Wednesday are:

Climate and environmental literacy

Climate restoration technologies

Reforestation efforts

Regenerative agriculture

Equity and environmental justice

Citizen science

Cleanups

Earth Day 2021: Take a look at the activities

UN Women: "Mark your calendars! 22 April is International Earth Day. Unite with #GenerationEquality to take #climateaction for this year's theme, Restore our Earth."

Mark your calendars! 22 April is International #EarthDay. Unite with #GenerationEquality to take #climateaction for this year's theme, "Restore our Earth." pic.twitter.com/Y84nsXtnMi — UN Women (@UN_Women) April 20, 2021

UNICEF: "To achieve the Global Goals all children everywhere need to learn about the climate crisis and how to tackle it. That's why we're supporting The Worlds Lesson in asking children to write a short message on why learning about climate change matters to them. Check it out!"

To achieve the Global Goals all children everywhere need to learn about the climate crisis and how to tackle it.



That's why we're supporting @TheWorldsLesson in asking children to write a short message on why learning about climate change matters to them. Check it out! #EarthDay — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 20, 2021

NASA Earth: "As we prepare for Earth Day here at NASA, we're thinking about the ways we're all connected by our home planet. We want you to share pictures and videos with us of your little place in space, using #ConnectedByEarth."

As we prepare for #EarthDay here at @NASA, we're thinking about the ways we're all connected by our home planet. We want you to share pictures and videos with us of your little place in space, using #ConnectedByEarth.https://t.co/P9e8bYiURxpic.twitter.com/MxlZzW0uca — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) April 14, 2021

Watch this space for more in the run up to Earth Day 2021.