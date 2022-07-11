Each Amarnath Pilgrim Had Radio Track Device, Many Still Missing

The Army is using specialised mountain and avalanche rescue teams to find missing pilgrims

The pilgrims had a radio frequency identification device (RFID)-based tracking system on them yet several of them are missing and authorities are unable to locate them three days after the flash floods near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir.

Officials on ground concede that RFIDs are not useful in in such tragedies.

"There are very few readers installed and their signals don't get transmitted," explained a senior police officer involved in rescue operations.

According to the official, data collected so far reveals that about 26,000 people were leading to holy cave. But how many came back the next was being counted manually. The head count is still on and the data is being collected.

"RFID data is not automated. We ask yatris to hang RFID around their neck but most of them keep in their bags or pockets and due to this data transmission is obstructed," he added.

The RFID tags

Security officials involved in rescue operations also said that if one gets drowned or gets caught in slush - like was the case after flash floods - the RFID will stop transmitting signal.

"We were making tally manually and accounting each person by contacting him or her through phones," said another officer, adding that till 4 pm on Friday shows that 8,000 pilgrims had completed darshan.

"Rescue operations are still continuing although no missing person was found on Monday," said another official on ground.

The Army is using specialised mountain and avalanche rescue teams to find any possible signs of life in the snow bridge near cave complex. Search operations are also being conducted under glaciers.

The yatra resumed on Monday with another batch of 7,000 pilgrims.

But before they started their journey from Nunwan camp, each pilgrim was handed a tracking device. Though evidence shows that they are unable to provide live locations of individuals.

Questions are also being raised as to how permission was given to erect tents in bed of a nullah.

Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has demanded an enquiry as to how permissions were given to set up tents for langar in such a vulnerable area.

Meanwhile, an alternative route, carrying out ground levelling and preparing stairs using sandbags, has been prepared as the existing one was washed away.

"There was an immediate need to create a different route to the holy cave for the yatris away from the water channel so a new route has been carved out," said an official.