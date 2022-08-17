In AIADMK Power Tussle, A Huge Court Setback For E Palaniswami

In a major setback for AIADMK leader E Palaniswami, the Madras High Court today ruled that his appointment as the party's general secretary is not valid.

On the issue of party leadership, the court has now ordered a status quo as on June 23.

The court ruling comes amid a bitter tussle between Mr Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam over the control of the party. Ahead of Mr Palaniswami's appointment, the party was under joint leadership, with Mr Panneerselvam as coordinator and Mr Palaniswami as his deputy.

Mr Panneerselvam had argued in the court that the party meeting in July, in which Mr Palaniswami was elected general secretary, was illegal.