Supreme Court Judges Perform Yoga Asanas On International Yoga Day

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges on Wednesday performed yoga asanas to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga at the Supreme Court premises here.

Besides the CJI and other judges, officers and staff members participated in the event at the Yoga and Recreation Hall at the newly-constructed additional building complex of the Supreme Court.

The participation in the event was voluntary, yoga asanas were performed under the supervision of experts in the field.

