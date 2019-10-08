PM Modi To Attend Dussehra Celebration At Delhi's Dwarka Today

PM Modi will attend Dussehra celebration at Dwarka's DDA ground in Delhi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Dussehra celebrations at Delhi's Dwarka today. The Prime Minister usually attends the Dussehra festivities at Ramlila Ground or Lal Qila ground, but this is the first time he will be in Dwarka in the national capital.

Preparations are in full swing to welcome the Prime Minister at DDA Ground in Dwarka Sector-10 where the event is being organised by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society, Rajesh Gehlot, former MLA and chairman of the society, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mr Gehlot also said the PM is scheduled to reach the venue at 5.30 pm for Vijayadashmi celebrations.

In 2016, PM Modi had attended the Dussehra function in Lucknow.

