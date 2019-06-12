Dust Storm Hits Delhi, Private Agency Skymet Predicts "Intense Rain"

Delhi Weather: Temperature in the national capital had touched 48 degrees on Monday, the highest-ever recorded in June.

Dust Storm Hits Delhi, Private Agency Skymet Predicts 'Intense Rain'
New Delhi: 

A severe dust storm has hit the national capital Delhi this evening after days of an abnormal sizzling heat wave. Temperature in the national capital had touched 48 degrees on Monday, the highest-ever recorded in June.

The weather department had however said yesterday that temperatures were expected to dip. Private weather agency Skymet said heavy rain was expected across the National Capital Region.

"Earlier, the wind used to come from the western side of Rajasthan. However, the direction of the wind has changed. As a result, we have witnessed a temperature fall of two-three degrees in all the North Indian states. It is expected to continue for the next three days and there will be a full respite to the heat wave in the region," a senior Met department official told news agency ANI.

Delhi WeatherDelhi TemperatureDelhi Dust Storm

