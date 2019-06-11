Delhi Temperature To Dip In Coming Days, Cyclone Vayu To Have Some Impact

Delhi is likely to see some respite from the sweltering heat in the next few days.

With mercury touching an all-time high of 48 degree Celsius in Delhi yesterday, the India Meteorological Department has said there will be respite from the sweltering heat in the next few days as temperatures are expected to dip.

"Earlier, the wind used to come from the western side of Rajasthan. However, the direction of the wind has changed. As a result, we have witnessed a temperature fall of two-three degrees in all the North Indian states. It is expected to continue for the next three days and there will be a full respite to the heat wave in the region," a senior Met department official told news agency ANI.

"Except for Western Rajasthan, we can expect a slight fall of temperature in North Indian states. Various places in Jammu and Kashmir and other states received rainfall due to the western disturbance. Hopefully, more clouds are expected on June 13 or 14 in the national capital," he added.

The official mentioned that the impact of Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat this week, will be witnessed to a certain extent in Delhi.

"Definitely, just the way Delhi is getting affected by the western disturbances, Cyclone Vayu will have an impact on the weather conditions. However, a dust storm or thunderstorm can be predicted in the upcoming days in the northern region," he noted.

According to the IMD, the cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat. The storm surge of height of about 1.0- 1.5 meter above the astronomical tides is likely to flood low lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall.