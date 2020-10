Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a short video posted on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon Mr Chautala said he was in good health and appeared to be asymptomatic. However, because the report had returned positive, Mr Chautala added, he was self-isolating and taking all precautions.

The JJP chief also urged all those who had come in contact with him over the past week to also get themselves tested.