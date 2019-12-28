'Duryodhan, Dushashan': Yashwant Sinha's Mahabharata Jibe For BJP Top Rung

Yashwant Sinha criticized the Narendra Modi government yet again in a tweet. (File)

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha hit rewind to Mahabharata on Friday to find new insults for the BJP as protests over the new citizenship law roils the country. Responding to BJP chief Amit Shah's "tukde tukde" comment, Mr Sinha, a former member of the BJP, tweeted: "The most dangerous tukde tukde gang in India consists of only two people, Duryodhan and Dusshashan. They are both in BJP. Beware of them."

In Mahabharat, Duryodhan and Dushashan were the negative characters responsible for causing the great battle of Kurukshetra.

Earlier this week, Union home minister Amit Shah had blamed the Congress for the continuing protests across the country over the citizenship law.

Asking the people in Delhi - where assembly elections are due next year - to punish the Congress, he said, "It is time to punish the tukde-tukde gang led by the Congress. They are to be blamed for the violence in the city.

"Tukde-Tukde" is a term coined by right-wing parties to attack the opposition parties and those who support them.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tagged protesters as "Urban Naxals".

"The Congress and its allies -- some urban Naxals -- are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centers... Neither is anybody sending the country's Muslims to detention centres nor are there any detention centres in India...," PM Modi had said.

Mr Sinha -- a member of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet who quit the BJP last year -- has not minced words in criticizing PM Narendra Modi's government. In April 2018, the former minister had declared that he was retiring from politics and focus on launching a nationwide campaign to save democracy.

"I am quitting the BJP because of the party's condition... Democracy in India is in great danger," he had told reporters on the occasion.