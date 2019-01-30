During Attack On PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Bizzare Remark

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who had chided many a partymen earlier for resorting to unparliamentary language about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today made a comment that appeared to be questionable.

At a public meeting in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, Mr Gandhi mocked the Prime Minister, mimicking his last year's speech at an event during the World Biofuel day.

"He would go somewhere, then say - 'I saw something wonderful. There was a roadside restaurant, a drain next to it, there was a steel utensil, we fitted a pipe there, the gas came and we lit the stove'. Modi-ji, please do something. You talk too much. Place a pipe in front of yourself and see if gas emanates or not," Mr Gandhi said.

The Prime Minister had related an anecdote about a tea seller to illustrate the possibility of generating fuel from gasses in the sewers. It had generated much sarcasm on social media. A lot of it was also directed at the Mr Gandhi and his party, accusing him of ridiculing the innovativeness of Indians.

Earlier, Mr Gandhi had warned several leaders of his party and took action against veteran leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his "neech" slur against the Prime Minister, maintaining that the office of the Prime Minister deserves respect.

Last year, Mr Gandhi also claimed that he loves his political opponents, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and followed it up with a hug on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

The Congress, though, routinely accuses the Prime Minister of corruption, lies and false promises. After the Prime Minister's New Year interview to a news agency, the Congress said the "whole summary" of it was "I, me, mine, myself".