'Due To Polls...': Top Court May Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea

The Supreme Court will look into the possibility of granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta today said it will hear the interim bail plea on Tuesday (May 7) and asked the central agency and Mr Kejriwal's counsel to be prepared.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested on March 21 in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. He has approached the Supreme Court after he did not get relief from the lower courts.