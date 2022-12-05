Dubai Businessman Jumps Off Balcony Of Mumbai Home On 10th Floor

The businessman had come to Mumbai to celebrate his mother's birthday. (Representational Image)

A 58-year-old NRI businessman battling depression died by suicide. The man jumped from the 10th-floor balcony of his residence at Colaba in South Mumbai, police told PTI. According to police, the businessman was prima facie depressed due to losses he suffered in business.

The police said the businessman had come to Mumbai to celebrate his mother's birthday.

An official informed that the man was found lying on the ground floor of a luxury apartment which is managed by a luxury hotel in Colaba. Police suspect the businessman jumped off the 10th-floor balcony on Saturday afternoon. The businessman was depressed after he suffered losses in his business in the UAE.

His family members have not complained of any foul play, the official said. Police have registered a case of accidental death, the PTI report said.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shahrukh Engineer, the son of businessman Cyrus Engineer had established a firm in Dubai, Carbonic International, which was in the business of supplying food grade Dry Ice and allied products and services in the entire UAE, where his wife and two sons are also based.

He came to India on November 27 to celebrate his mother's birthday. "Preliminary inquiry with his father Cyrus and sister Tayunaaz Merchant revealed that he was under mental pressure for the past few days as he had suffered losses in his business. He was also emotionally disturbed as he could not pay the salaries of his employees for the past couple of months," an officer from the Colaba police station told the news website.