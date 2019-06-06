Dry Weather Prevails In UP, Jhansi Hottest At 47.4 Degree Celsius 

The state capital Lucknow recorded a maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal.

The weather remained dry in most parts of Uttar Pradesh Thursday, with Jhansi being the hottest place in the state at a high of 47.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, weather is most likely to remain dry in the western part of the state on Friday 7.

The weather would most likely remain dry in the state on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in the state on Friday, the MeT department said.

Jhansi was the hottest place in the state, where mercury soared to 47.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

Banda and Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Orai in Jalaun district recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius, while Etawah registered a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius.