Drunk Indian National Urinates On Co-Flyer In Delhi-Bangkok Air India Flight: Sources

An Indian national allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger in a Delhi-Bangkok Air India flight today, sources said.

While Air India in a statement confirmed an incident of unruly passenger behaviour, it did not mention the nature of the incident.

The passenger on board flight AI 2336 was drunk and urinated on the managing director of a company, sources said.

The matter has been reported to the authorities, and Air India offered to help the "aggrieved passenger" in Bangkok, sources said, adding action may be taken against the unruly passenger.

The "aggrieved passenger" declined Air India's offer to provide help in taking up the matter with the authorities after landing in Bangkok, the airline said in the statement.

Taking note of the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu told news agency ANI officials will speak to the airline.

"Whenever these kinds of incidents happen, the ministry takes note of them. They will speak to the airline, and if there is any wrongdoing, then we will take necessary action," Mr Kinjarapu said.

Air India in the statement said the crew followed all laid down procedures.

"... In addition to warning the unruly passenger, our crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time. The standing independent committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger. Air India continues to follow the SOPs as laid out by DGCA in such matters," the airline said, referring to standard operating procedure and the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Multiple incidents of passengers urinating on co-flyers allegedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the last two years.

An Indian student at a US university, Arya Vohra, was banned by American Airlines after he allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in March 2023.

In November 2024, a drunk man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman in the business class of an Air India flight.