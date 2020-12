Drunk Father Beats 2-Month-Old To Death With Stick In UP, Say Cops: Report

A 2-month-old boy died after allegedly being beaten with a stick by his drunk father. (Representational)

A two-month-old boy died after allegedly being beaten with a stick by his drunk father in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

The infant was hit as he lay on the lap of his mother Renu, who opposed and fought with her husband Devender due to his liquor addiction, police added.

The incident happened in Shamli district on Wednesday evening, police official Prabhakar Kantura said.

According to the police, a case was lodged under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against Devender, who is on a run.

Renu lodged a complaint stating that she was beaten up by her husband with a stick for questioning his drinking habit.

Police are on the lookout for the missing accused.