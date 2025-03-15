Advertisement
Drunk Driver Crashes Thar Into Scooter In Delhi, Elderly Man Dead

The police has registered a hit-and-run case and is searching for the accused.

Read Time: 2 mins
Drunk Driver Crashes Thar Into Scooter In Delhi, Elderly Man Dead
Shyam Chand (left) died on the spot; police are searching for the accused Himanshu (right).
New Delhi:

A man crashed his Mahindra Thar SUV into a scooter at a traffic signal in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, killing one elderly man and leaving another critical.

The accused Himanshu, a resident of Chilla village, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Meanwhile, the elderly men Shyam Chand and Surajmal Verma were on their way to the Chilla crematorium on the scooter. Himanshu's car hit the scooter at a traffic signal near the Crowne Plaza hotel.

While Shyam Chand died at the spot, Surajmal Verma sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at the nearby Max Hospital.

The police has registered a hit-and-run case and has formed a team to find the accused.

In a similar incident in Noida earlier this week, a man crashed his Thar SUV into several vehicles in the Sector 16 market after a fight with one of the shop owners. After the argument, the man drove at a high speed on the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing onlookers. He was later arrested.

